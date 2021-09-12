Sani-Bello salutes Etsu Nupe on 18th anniversary

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as he marks his 69th birthday and 18th anniversary on his ascension to the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

The governor in a congratulatory message, described the Etsu Nupe as a true, loving, Courageous and peaceful leader as well as a bridge-builder

He said the immense contributions of the royal father to the unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society is reckoned with in the state, Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity; his 18 years reign as the traditional ruler have impacted positively on his subjects.”

He explained that the Etsu Nupe has been able to instill patriotism and understanding among the people of his domain through his widespread consultations and reach, as well as promote the cultural values of the Nupe speaking extraction in Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello also acknowledged the fatherly role of the monarch and his wise counsel which the governor said has continued to inspire individuals, government and non-governmental organizations, especially as it affects decision making and policy formulations aimed at promoting good governance.

“The reign of Etsu Nupe in the last 18 years have brought about harmonious coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. You are no doubt a gift to the society.

“I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long”, he said.