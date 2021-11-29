Sani Buhari Daura dies at 86

The renowned Kano based business mogul and traditional title holder, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura, died Sunday at the age of 86, after a protracted illness.

A family source said Walin Daura as posited by the traditional titile he was holding until the time of his demise, died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate(UAE), after having a long spell with the terminal illness that led to his eventual death.

The family sources also informed newsmen that as soon as the usual arrangements to receive his corpse from Dubai are concluded, he would be flown to the ancient city of Kano for burial in line with the Islamic rites.

During his life time, the late business mogul was the chairman, Bayajidda Group of Companies, a position he held for decades and was a formidable employer of labour, who tens of thousands of labourers and administrators of repute served under various companies he established for the purpose of providing jobs to those seeking them.

As the news about his death broke out in and around Kan, those who knew him received the news with rude shock, knowing that a colossus in the field of business and philanthropy is gone, leaving behind a trail of his magnanimity and immense genorosity, which made him to stand tall among his contemporary and associates.

Tributes began to pour- in with those who had served under his tutelage. They described him as a man of great substance and exceptional pedigree who always reward hard work, commitment and industriousness and one who never condoned indiscipline and laziness.