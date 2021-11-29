Sani Buhari’s death, a collosal loss – Sen. Gaya



Former governor, Kano state and Senator representing Kano South in the National Assembly, Kabiru Gaya has described as huge loss the death of an elderstatesman and business mogul, Sani Daura Buhari.





Gaya in a statement said Daura’s death came at a time when Kano, Katsina states and Nigeria needed his contributions the most.

He said the late businessman lived a life full of services to humanity.



Senator Gaya recalled how supportive late Sani Buhari Daura was to my political history as Governor of Kano State and of course as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His words: “As father, husband, brother and political leader, his humility is exemptional, he was such a passionate leader who served Allah in all honesty.



“I felt the pains and this loss is too much to bear. Although, we are consoled that late Buhari life was full of great sacrifices, this was commended when he was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger, by President Olusegun Obadanjo considering his selfless services to the country.

“I can only urge the immediate family to take solace in the fact that late Sani Buhari Daura will be remembered for his prudency and proficiency.

“He was a Katsina born but he associated across all borders, his love and antecedents cut across every facet of life.

“Even as a royalty, he lived with the fear of Allah. He was a reformist, a bridge builder and intellectual business mogul ” Gaya recounted.

Gaya called on the governments of Kano and Katsina states to immortalise late Buhari, saying he lived an eventful life while charging the family to continue to emulate the good work of the deceased.

He prayed Allah to grant the repose of late Buhari forgiveness and Aljanatul Firdausi, while also granting the families the fortitude to bear this loss.

Related

No tags for this post.