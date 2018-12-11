Sani faults critics of Obasanjo’s position on Buhari’s govt

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has faulted critics condemning former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his position on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-president had on Sunday publicly announced that he was still resolved to work against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid in 2019.

He declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP saying only a fool will be neutral when his country was being destroyed with incompetence, corruption, lack of focus, insecurity, nepotism, brazen impunity and denial of the obvious.



Obasanjo has since come under attacks in some quarters over his stance on Buhari’s government.

But in a swift reaction, Sani urged critics who praised Obasanjo while he condemned past presidents to stop “throwing thorns at Obasanjo” just because he is against their candidate.

Speaking on his Twitter page, he wrote: “When Obasanjo was whipping late |Gen. Sani Abacha, Gen. IBB, late Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, You gave him flowers. And now he is lashing at Baba, you are throwing thorns at him.

“The sweet chocolate in your mouth has turned to bitter Kola. When you see Obasanjo lashing at your enemy with Koboko, pad your own body with thick layers of [email protected], he said.

