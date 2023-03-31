Sani, Hadiza, Kaduna assembly members-elect receive certificates of return

The governor-elect of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, has promised to take advice from various leaders of thought in the state, adding that he knew the challenges facing the state and its indigenes and would resolve them.

The governor-elect, the deputy governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, and members-elect of the House of Assembly were Friday presented with their certificates of return by the national commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Malam Mohammed Haruna.

Speaking, after receiving his certificate of return, Uba Sani said he and his deputy would listen to admonitions from religious leaders, traditional leaders and other opinion leaders in the state.

He said, “I give all thanks to Allah for giving me this opportunity. I want to give special recognition to Alhaji Bashir Abubakar; we contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary together, but when I won he congratulated me, saying that power belongs to Allah and He gives it to whoever He wants.

“My deputy governor-elect and I would work with everybody. We would listen to advice from religious leaders, traditional leaders and opinion leaders. We know the challenges in the state, we know the challenges facing the people, but God-willing we would ensure that everybody in Kaduna state – men, women, youth, and civil servants – would be well catered for.

“I want to thank those who voted for us and those who did not, those who supported us and those who did not and I want to assure you that we would work together.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

