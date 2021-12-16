Sani Musa, Almakura, Yari, others debate APC national chairmanship seat



Eleven national chairmanship aspirants seeking the endorsement of members Thursday gathered in Abuja to debate how to move the party forward beyond the 2023 general elections.

The aspirants were brought together by the APC Press Corps at its second annual lecture organised by the APC Press Corps which had the topic: “APC beyond 2023-the tasks ahead: The role of stakeholders, which was an intellectual ground for the aspirants for the position of the chairmanship of the party to unveil their plans and programmes.

The aspirants in attendance included former Nasarawa state governor governor, Tanko Almakura, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, former Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff (Represented), former governor Isa Yuguda (represented), Malam Mustapha Saliu, Sunny Moniedafe, Mohammed Etsu and Senator George Akume (represented).

While realing out his plans for the party, former governor Yari said the role he played that led to the formation of the APC in 2013 expressed optimism that the APC would sustain its winning streaks after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 29, 2023.

Yari urged the chieftains in attendance to guard against the “do or die mentality” as they jostle for elective positions ahead of the 2023 poll.

Decrying the plethora of litigations filed by aggrieved party faithfuls in the aftermath of the state congresses, the former governor promised to entrench a reward system for party faithfuls across the country.

Yari who acknowledged that the domineering influence of governors is at the centre of the crisis rocking the party promised to create an enabling environment whereby party faithfuls would not only contribute to the funding of the party but be treated as equals in the party.

For Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial district said the need to reorganise the party structure that would usher in an era whereby the constitution of the party would be strictly adhered to avert the recurring crisis plaquing the party.

Promising to sustain the legacies of President Buhari, the serving Senator assured that he would run an all inclusive administration if elected chairman of the party.

“In so doing, if we make our party, an institution where by it will be governed by the books, The trajectory should be that we should have a constitution that will be abide by. If you’re a leader, if you are an aspirant, if you are elected to an office, you should know that there is a book, there is a constitution that we must stand and abide by it.

“The guidelines of the party are there, the manifesto of the party is there. If you are elected under the platform of this party, there is no way you shouldn’t abide by the book that this party has created. Because before you even become a member of this party you must have agreed to the tenets and the ethic of conduct that the party has laid down and this is this is my aspiration.

“I want to bring technology to the running of the administration of APC. The internal structure needs to be re-engineered. We need to re-engineer APC. We need a leadership that is participatory. We need a leadership that is pace setting, we need people with ideas to come in.”

For Senator Al-Makura who paid glowing tribute to the performance of the Governor Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee promised to offer selfless services if elected chairman of the party.

“My objective is to be chairman of the party not for myself , not about my ego but it’s about sustaining the gains so far recorded in the party. As one opportuned by providence to be part of those that participated in the merger of the legacy parties, I am here to partake in value addition to the party,” He noted.

