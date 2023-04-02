Sani Musa most qualified for DSP – APC group 

As the 10th National Assembly awaits inauguration in the next two months, the Integrity Group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the senators-elect to support the senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, in his bid to become the Deputy Senate President (DSP).

The group described the senator as a great asset needed by the APC not only to have its way in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, but to win other lawmakers to the party’s side.

A statement by the Coordinator Malam Dawu Mohammed and Comrade Chisom Nwakanma Secretary, said Senator Musa understood the vision of the party and can point others to its direction.

The statement read, “As the Ninth National Assembly enters its twilight in preparation for the resumption of the 10th Assembly, the need for a Senate that would give necessary stimulus for the executive to provide Nigerians with quality leadership is what should be paramount in the mind of everyone, especially the leaders of our Dear party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We should not be in a hurry to forget the inglorious days of in-fighting between the Eighth Assembly and the presidency which in many ways affected government’s provision of the dividends of democracy to the people.

“The Ninth Assembly and a list of patriotic lawmakers, of who is Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (313), APC Niger East, seeing the damage done to the nation by the rancorous relationship between the executive and the 8th Assembly insisted that such would not be allowed to repeat itself.

“The rest is history as we all witnessed the smooth relationship between both arms of government, thus, the successes recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the area of infrastructural development, security, agriculture, revitalization of railway transportation, revamping of marine transport, and others too numerous to mention.

“As our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) begins the search for the leadership of the 10th Senate, after our successful presidential and National Assembly election victory on February 25, we of the APC integrity group insists that only lawmakers who have showed strong commitment to the progress and development of our great party must be given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian Senate.

“We are also convinced that only a leader who understands the vision of the APC can point others to such direction. And this is who Senator Mohammed Sani Musa epitomises considering the numerous assignments he has undertaken for the party, including funding party activities and other logistical supports at the local, state and national levels.

“As a committed APC group which has severally defended the party at our various endeavours, we have studied the political calculations and strongly support the reports of our party zoning the senate principal of offices

“We therefore urge our great party to consider retaining its leadership voice at the Senate. And as such, take into mind, the services and efforts made by some great party leaders and stakeholders, especially in the North Central Zone.

“We ask the esteemed APC National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Board of Trustee (BOT) of our great party, alongside the National Working Committee (NWC) to consider loyalty to the party, legislative ingenuity, astute leadership qualities, and a person who is able to work with the Senate President (SP), as a Deputy Senate President (DSP), to carry all 109 Senators along for a peaceful, effective and efficient legislative service delivery for the country.

“Senator Musa’s ingenuity at using legislative machinery to solve national issues such as electoral matters is seen in proposal that birthed the card reader used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in previous elections.

“The card reader no doubt was a major advancement in electioneering in the Nigeria.

“To this end we stress that no other person best fits this description than Senator Musa who has sponsored a total of 26 Bills, of the 21 percent total legislations sponsored by North Central Senators in the Ninth Assembly.

“We have followed the antecedents of Senator Musa and have come to the conclusion that with current trend, calibre of new, young and outspoken politicians who are coming on board from the opposition parties, especially the PDP and LP, a Senator Musa as DSP would be of immense benefit to our party at the National Assembly level.

“It is also on record that Senator Musa who has remained a solid rock for our great party in Niger state, contributed immensely to our resounding victory in the state, as he hosted several campaigns rallies for our candidates in not only in his senatorial district, but the state in general.”

