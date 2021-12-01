Sani remains authentic Sokoto APC chair – Youth

The Concerned APC Youth in Sokoto state has stated that Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani is the authentic chairman elected by the party at the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group disclaimed any other candidate angling for the position of party chairman in the state.

This was disclosed to newsmen in a press statement by the President of the group, Malam Isah Jabbi, in Sokoto, on Monday.

The statement reads, “The congress that produce Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as Sokoto state APC Chairman was supervised by the party officials sent by the national headquarters and had in attendance of Speaker Sokoto state House of Assembly, members of National Assemblies, officials of INEC and 1,342 delegates across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“It’s, therefore, very imperative for us to make it clear that, the congress that produced Mainasara is the only genuine state congress in Sokoto state,

while the other congress that was supervised by single individual claiming to be APC GOD-father` is nothing but Kangaroo nomination.

“We rejected in totality, the congress conducted by the other faction because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilized norms, rules and party guidelines.

“Therefore it is null and void as it neither satisfied the requirements of the law nor supports the national secretariat of the party.

“As staunch and loyal members of APC, we have unanimously agreed to maintain our support to the leadership of Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as the authentic State Party Chairman, and we hereby restate our true allegiance to his leadership and dissociate ourselves from the kangaroo appointment made by single individual. This single individual is not authorized and has zero power to make any appointment in the name of the party.”

According to Jabbi that, the founding fathers have put the issue of consensus in the constitution to give room for people to talk among themselves and agree.

He added that some godfathers just want to sit in a room and write a list of their loyalists and announce it as consensus, “How can that work, he asked.

“Many of those godfathers appeared desperate to only grab power for their loyalist without a clear-cut idea of what to do with it. The problem is, when the APC was being formed all kinds of people who didn’t believe in progressive politics joined us.

“When we won the election, they wanted to continue to do business as usual. Of course, people will resist,” he added.

He lauded members of the party for conducting a peaceful congress.

“This destructive tendencies and the kangaroo management of the party by single individual was what caused us to loose the 2019 governorship election in Sokoto state.

“And consequently causes serious division among APC elected house members during the election of State House of Assembly Speaker.

“We must stand up according to him, against politics of godfathers, driven by desire to re-loot public treasury, motivated by short-sightedness and shallow-mindedness.



