Sani Toro: Anxiety as abductors make huge demand

About 24 hour after, abductors of former General Secretary of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Sani Toro, and two others have asked for a ransom of N150 million for the release of the captives.

The two other captives are Garba Yila, a former national team assistant coach and a friend, Isa Jah.

They were abducted on Saturday while on their way from the wedding of a son of former NFF president, Aminu Maigari.

A family source, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Sunday, said the kidnappers had demanded N150m as ransom.

The source said the hoodlums spoke to their host, Maigari.

“Yes, it is true that he (Isa Toro) was driving with two of his friends when they were kidnapped yesterday (Saturday). The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N50m for each of them,” the source said.

A family friend and neighbour of Toro, Mallam Ardo Hazzad, also confirmed the incident.

He said, “One of them, the former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Garba Yila, is not in a good condition, health wise.

“It is unfortunate and pathetic for the incident to have happened after they went for the wedding of one of our friends. And if I was aware of the wedding, I would have been with them because I would have travelled with them to the wedding in Abuja.”

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the abduction, said he could not give details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

