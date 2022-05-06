Sanitation: FCTA meets security commanders, reviews enforcement strategies

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday met with commanders of different security agencies and heads of other organisational components of both the Joint Task Force and the Command and Control Secretariat.

Blueprint gathered that the meeting became necessary in view of the need to scale up enforcement of laws and rules of engagement, while handling city clean-up and other lawless acts in the city.

Addressing the participants, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said there was the need to review the operational strategies and make the team more efficient “in combating the ills that threaten Abuja’s overall development.”

He said all the different components that make up the joint task force and the other squad must synergise to bring the required results in the city.

Attah, while conveying the commendation of the minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to the team over their efforts and commitment to duty, reminded them that ministerial directives that human rights be protected during enforcement remained non- negotiable.

According to him, the minister wants security and order maintained in all parts of the territory, but does not want the rights of law-abiding residents trampled upon.

In his remarks, the commander of security agencies under the Command and Control Unit, CSP Yusuf Bala, pledged the support of all the officers under his control to the reviewed operational strategies.

He also urged the minister to make more commitment towards the provisions of operational equipment needed by the task force.

Also, the commander of the task force, Solomon Adebayo, who noted that the enforcement operations in the city have been challenging, appealed to all relevant authorities to improve on the welfare of officers.

