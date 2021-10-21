SANship: Supreme Court releases 72 names as Ekiti AG, NHRC boss make list

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated 72 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The LPPC took the decision at its 149th plenary session held Thursday October 21, 2021 in Abuja.

The Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, and the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Fapohunda Adekola Olawale, also made the 2021 list.

Blueprint reports that the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as Advocates and academics.

While 62 advocate appointees made the final lists, 10 other academic appointees also have a date with their conferment.

Meanwhile, the LPPC has set up a sub-commitee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank Effective from the 2023 application year.

72 Lawyers elevated to SAN Rank include

ACADEMICS

Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu

ADVOCATES

George Audu Anuga Simon Asember Lough Eko Ejembi Eko Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi Reuben Okpanachi Atabo John Ogwu Adele Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun Jacob Johnson Usman Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja Salman Jawando Ayinla Adeola Rasaq Omotunde Mathew Gwar Bukka Mohammed Ndayako Hassan Usman El-Yakub Ishaq Magaji Hussaini Samuel Atung Mohammed Abdulhamid Kabiru Aliyu Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani Uche Sunday Awa Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa Philip Ndubuisi Umeh Peter Aguigom Afuba Felix Anayo Onuzulike Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu Benjamin Nworah Osaka Ikenna Okoli Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu Clement Onwuenwunor

. Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka

Anthony Obinna Mogboh Victor Ugwuezumba Opara Kamasuode Wodu Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi Sammie Abiye Somiari Ogaga Ovrawah Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe Marcellous Eguvwe Oru Mark Okebuinor Mordi Ehiogie West-Idahosa Fredricks Ebos Itula Ibrahim Idris Agbomere Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi Bolarinwa Olotu Adekola Olawale Fapohunda Adekunle Akanbi Ojo Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun Rotimi Sheriff Seriki Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti Francis Omotosho Ayodeji Adedipe Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola James Akingbola Akinola Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed Dauda Adekola Mustapha Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi