SANship: Supreme Court releases 72 names as Ekiti AG, NHRC boss make list

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated 72 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The LPPC took the decision at its 149th plenary session held Thursday October 21, in Abuja.

The Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, and the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Fapohunda Adekola Olawale, also made the 2021 list.

Blueprint reports that the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as Advocates and academics.

While 62 advocate appointees made the final lists, 10 other academic appointees also have a date with their conferment.

Meanwhile, the LPPC has set up a sub-commitee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank Effective from the 2023 application year.

72 Lawyers elevated to SAN Rank include

ACADEMICS

  1. Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo
  2. Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe
  3. Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo
  4. Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola
  5. Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe
  6. Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika
  7. Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi
  8. Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie
  9. Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni
  10. Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu

ADVOCATES

  1. George Audu Anuga
  2. Simon Asember Lough
  3. Eko Ejembi Eko
  4. Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi
  5. Reuben Okpanachi Atabo
  6. John Ogwu Adele
  7. Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa
  8. Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun
  9. Jacob Johnson Usman
  10. Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja
  11. Salman Jawando Ayinla
  12. Adeola Rasaq Omotunde
  13. Mathew Gwar Bukka
  14. Mohammed Ndayako
  15. Hassan Usman El-Yakub
  16. Ishaq Magaji Hussaini
  17. Samuel Atung
  18. Mohammed Abdulhamid
  19. Kabiru Aliyu
  20. Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani
  21. Uche Sunday Awa
  22. Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa
  23. Philip Ndubuisi Umeh
  24. Peter Aguigom Afuba
  25. Felix Anayo Onuzulike
  26. Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu
  27. Benjamin Nworah Osaka
  28. Ikenna Okoli
  29. Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora
  30. Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu
  31. Clement Onwuenwunor

. Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka

  1. Anthony Obinna Mogboh
  2. Victor Ugwuezumba Opara
  3. Kamasuode Wodu
  4. Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi
  5. Sammie Abiye Somiari
  6. Ogaga Ovrawah
  7. Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye
  8. Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe
  9. Marcellous Eguvwe Oru
  10. Mark Okebuinor Mordi
  11. Ehiogie West-Idahosa
  12. Fredricks Ebos Itula
  13. Ibrahim Idris Agbomere
  14. Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi
  15. Bolarinwa Olotu
  16. Adekola Olawale Fapohunda
  17. Adekunle Akanbi Ojo
  18. Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun
  19. Rotimi Sheriff Seriki
  20. Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola
  21. Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye
  22. Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti
  23. Francis Omotosho
  24. Ayodeji Adedipe
  25. Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola
  26. James Akingbola Akinola
  27. Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed
  28. Dauda Adekola Mustapha
  29. Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi
