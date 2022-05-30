Santsi is Gezawa/Gabasawa federal constituency’s best choice – APC Chieftain





A chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kano, Alhaji Saadu Gabasawa has described the victory of Mamuda Mohammed Santsi in the just concluded primary as a good omen to the people of Gezawa/Gabasawa federal constituency.

This according to him is premised in his leadership qualities displayed in the present democratic dispensation.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, Monday, Gabasawa stated that the notion of credible leadership in an ideal democratic setting is one’s capacity and firm commitment to live above board, adding that it is only when such people like him is given the chance to prove his worth that the ultimate result would be seen.

According to him, it is counter productive for one to myopically think that one cannot perform, simply because of the sheer naive of those who cannot think out of the box saying that the best way of testing the efficacy of a politician is to give him the mandate to prove his worth.

He noted that a lot of water has passed under the bridge as far as politicians’ failed promises and empty rhetorics are concerned and wondered why the electorate accord high priority to the issue of mediocrity rather than the craze for good quality and excellence.

The APC chieftain however stated that there is a glimmer of hope in APC’s bid to win appreciably in the 2023 general elections despite the present odds stressing that winning the heart and minds of the electorate is what is most needed in walking the tight rope.

