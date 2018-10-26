Sanusi sues traditional rulers to uphold Nigeria’s unity

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has appealed to his fellow
traditional rulers in Nigeria to close ranks in upholding the unity of
the country.
Sanusi posited that the traditional ruler’s institution is the only
institution left to unite the country, noting that the politicians
have divided the country along political, ethnic and religious lines.
The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who spoke yesterday
when he paid a courtesy call on the Chairman, Enugu State Council of
Traditional Rulers, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, in his office at the House
of Chiefs, said that the call became imperative now that the country
is facing unimaginable trial times.
Sanusi said: “We the traditional rulers whether or not we are given a
role in the constitution or not, we have to continue to play the role
of father of the nation. Our unity, our friendship is the things that
can promote national unity. We are living at the trial times; we are
the only institution that is standing that can bind the nation
together.
“We have to be the cement to hold the country together. People look to
up us to give them leadership and guidance and as long as we lead the
way and continue to stress the importance of peace and unity for the
stability of this country and the people will follow.”
While thanking his host, Emir Sanusi sought the continuous exchange
and visit of traditional rulers across the nation, saying that such
visits would afford them the opportunity to share ideas and call
Nigerians to love one another, “to be their brother’s keeper and to
understand that without peace and security there can never be progress
and development.”
Responding Amb. Agubuzu, said that it was the duty of the traditional
rulers to make sure that Nigerians were united.
He said that when the royal fathers visit one another, it would
strengthen the bond of friendship between “us and our subjects.”
