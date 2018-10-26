Sanusi wants traditional rulers to uphold Nigeria’s unity

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has appealed to his fellow

traditional rulers in Nigeria to close ranks in upholding the unity of

the country.

Sanusi posited that the traditional ruler’s institution is the only

institution left to unite the country, noting that the politicians

have divided the country along political, ethnic and religious lines.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who spoke yesterday

when he paid a courtesy call on the Chairman, Enugu State Council of

Traditional Rulers, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, in his office at the House

of Chiefs, said that the call became imperative now that the country

is facing unimaginable trial times.

Sanusi said: “We the traditional rulers whether or not we are given a

role in the constitution or not, we have to continue to play the role

of father of the nation. Our unity, our friendship is the things that

can promote national unity. We are living at the trial times; we are

the only institution that is standing that can bind the nation

together.

“We have to be the cement to hold the country together. People look to

up us to give them leadership and guidance and as long as we lead the

way and continue to stress the importance of peace and unity for the

stability of this country and the people will follow.”

While thanking his host, Emir Sanusi sought the continuous exchange

and visit of traditional rulers across the nation, saying that such

visits would afford them the opportunity to share ideas and call

Nigerians to love one another, “to be their brother’s keeper and to

understand that without peace and security there can never be progress

and development.”

Responding Amb. Agubuzu, said that it was the duty of the traditional

rulers to make sure that Nigerians were united.

He said that when the royal fathers visit one another, it would

strengthen the bond of friendship between “us and our subjects.”

