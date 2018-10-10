Sanwo-Olu alleges smear campaign

The Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s Campaign Organisation (BOSCO) has raised alarm over an alleged smear campaign against Lagos State APC Governorship candidate, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The organization alleged that part of the smear campaign being carried out by mischief makers is ridiculing the APC candidate solely to discredit him and create bad blood between him and the electorate.

Spokesman of the organization, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who raised the alarm yesterday therefore denied and dismissed a “concocted post-primary programmes,” in which he was claimed to have addressed the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as, “The Governor.” Comrade Olusesan Daini, Director, Media and Publicity for BOSCO, who stated this yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to ignore those attempting to ridicule the candidate.

“We hereby disassociate ourselves and our candidate, Mr.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu from such frivolous post-primary programmes and appellations therein.

“At no time was such message released by Mr. Tayo Ayinde and BOSCO.

The message should be disregarded in its entirety.

“When our candidate decides to visit, interact and engage critical stakeholders, it would be communicated using the appropriate medium.

“The office wants to reiterate that the Governor of Lagos State is His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, while Mr. Babajide Olusola SanwoOlu remains the Lagos State APC governorship candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election”, the statement said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.