Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Osinbajo at 64

Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued Monday by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Osinbajo as a seasoned administrator, legal luminary, university don and religious leader who has used his skills and positions in different capacities for national growth.

Sanwo-Olu wished Prof. Osinbajo more years of joy and good health for service to the country and humanity as a whole.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Lagos state and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 64th birthday celebration. Professor Osinbajo has sacrificed the greater part of his adult life in service of our dear state and Nigeria.

“Vice President Osinbajo’s contribution to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration at the federal level is commendable, considering how he is partnering with President Muhammadu Buhari to steer the ship of Nigeria on the right path.

“I also salute his patriotism, doggedness, dedication, commitment and tireless efforts in partnering and working with President Buhari and other critical stakeholders in addressing insecurity, corruption and economic issues in the country.

“Professor Osinbajo’s leadership of the National Economic Council (NEC) has provided quality direction and synergy between the federal and state governments in addressing major issues affecting millions of Nigerians as well as working towards the growth and development of the country.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also hailed Vice President Osinbajo’s contribution to the growth of Lagos state, especially in the judicial sector during his tenure as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state.

He said: “Professor Osinbajo is a worthy ambassador of Lagos state and we will always be grateful to him for using his legal expertise to take Lagos judiciary to greater heights. During his tenure as Attorney-General of our dear state, he fought many battles on behalf of the state and today, we are reaping the fruits of those achievements.”