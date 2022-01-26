Sanwo-Olu flags off road project to link Ojota- Opebi bridges

A traffic solution proposed 20 years ago to ease off perennial gridlocks that usually stretch from Sheraton Link Road into Opebi corridor Wednesday became a reality, as Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the construction of a carriageway that will solve major traffic conflicts in Ikeja.

The 3.89 kilometre-long road infrastructure will open into Ojota axis in Kosofe, taking traffic from Opebi U-Turn and dropping it at Ikorodu Road via intersection that will be constructed under Odo Iya Alaro Bridge at Mende.

The road will be supported by 276 metre-long deck-on-pile bridge and 474 metre-long mechanically stabilised earth-wall approach sections.

The carriageway, which is a new connectivity, would create an easy exit for commuters leaving Ikeja-Onigbongbo axis towards Ojota and Maryland.

The project was initiated to proffer permanent solution to inadequacies of Opebi Link Bridge and the Opebi U-Turn, and to ease pressure on overburdened routes within Ikeja, with the objective to reduce travel time along the corridor.

Speaking on the road infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu described the project as “another landmark progress” recorded by his administration towards delivering requisite infrastructure in Lagos.

The ceremony, he said, demonstrated the priority accorded the welfare and well-being of the residents in line with his government’s drive towards delivering a Greater Lagos Vision.

He said: “This flag-off ceremony demonstrates the priority we accord the well-being of the people of Lagos, as we are witnessing another milestone in the implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of our administration’s THEMES Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

Prior to this project, there was no direct road linkage between Opebi, Maryland and Ojota. Available roads linking the areas are limited in connectivity options, thus paving the way for the high traffic volume and congestion within the Ikeja traffic network.

He said, “We recognised the need to create permanent solution to the conflicts by initiating another legacy construction project linking Ojota, Opebi and approach roads to connect Opebi Road from its tail end with Ikorodu Road by Odo Iya Alaro.”