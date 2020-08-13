Sanwo-Olu mourns Lagos council boss Babatunde Oke

The Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Babatunde Oke.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued Wednesday by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Oke’s demise is a big loss to his council and Lagos state.

Oke, a second term chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, died in the early hours of Wednesday from complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

The governor implored Lagosians to use the death of the council chairman as a reminder that all hands must be on deck in reducing the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, as well as obeying basic rules and regulations in respect to COVID-19.

He said: “The death of Oke is a painful and great loss to the state. We must not allow the death of Oke to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded coronavirus, which is ravaging the world. In fact the best way we would preserve the memories of those we have lost to the virus is for the world to find a solution to the pandemic.”

“Needless for me to say that I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman, a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.”