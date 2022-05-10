Sanwo-Olu, Ooni laud Berger AFP on double awards at Lagos forum 

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, have lauded Julius Berger Abuja Furniture Product (AFP’s) matchless quality.

AFP, the furniture and furnishing arm of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc weekend won the Recognition for Corinthian Partnership Award of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos state chapter. AFP also won the ‘Company with Most Popular Product Award at the Lagos Architects Forum 13.0, which held inside the Expo Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Organised by the Lagos chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, the Lagos Architects Forum described the Julius Berger AFP as unique and supportive of the architectural profession even as the chapter chairman, Arc David Majekodunmi, described AFP’s products on display at the accompanying exhibition as, “unique, superb and uniquely lovely.”

Representative of the governor of Lagos state at the event and Special Adviser on Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, who also won an award of excellence, praised the Lagos chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Architects for “a well organised forum and exhibition.”

Mrs Aramide, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, further said “Nigerians appreciate the contributions of architects to nation-building. Here in Lagos we always count on your support in our fight against building collapse and solid infrastructural development across the state.”

The Lagos governor also assured that the government was committed to implementing the state’s original development plan.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, a builder himself, who graciously attended the event, commended products on display at the AFP exhibition pavilion saying, “they are good and beautiful.”

In his speech at the event, the Ooni lauded the role of architects in the design and developments of systems and communities. Describing architects as “the real nation builders,” the Ooni said “globally, the indispensable roles of architects cannot be overemphasised as they design, prepare plans and even superintend all buildings and structures to ensure conformity with standard as well as safety.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

