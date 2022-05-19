Sanwo-Olu orders total ban on okada in 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs

The Lagos state government on Wednesday said against the backdrop of growing menace and nuisance constituted by commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, it has imposed a fresh ban to curtail the unruly activities of the riders.

The state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced a total ban on Okada on all highways across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the Governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils that include Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

The total ban order extends to all LCDAs under the listed councils also.

The Governor gave out the directive at a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House in Alausa.

The fresh Okada ban followed the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of the commercial motorcycles.

Sanwo-Olu said the Government took the decision in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and menace created by operations of Okada in the listed areas.

Sanwo-Olu told the police to enforce the order without compromise, sternly warning that the state government would not condone any security formation that relaxes the new ban in its jurisdiction.

