Sanwo-Olu, Osoba, others applaud as NIJ honours Premier Lotto boss

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and Chief Segun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun state and chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), have commended the chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kesington Adebutu, for his philanthropic gestures in the country.

They gave the commendation Thursday during NIJ’s Golden Jubilee Special Convocation at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre in Lagos, where Adebutu was conferred with a fellowship award.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, urged well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Adebutu’s gestures by impacting other people’s lives.

While commending NIJ for maintaining its code and ethics in the teaching of journalism, Sanwo-Olu said Golden Jubilee Special Convocation for the conferment of the fellowship award must be applauded as it showed that the recipient’s contribution to the society hadn’t gone unnoticed.

“The NIJ must be commended for the great job it has been doing in bringing up professional journalists who are knowledgeable, fearless and abide by the rules of the profession.

“Mr. Adebutu has been carrying out several humanitarian efforts for decades and he is deserving of this award, but I’m also appealing that he should not stop. He should continue to impact and improve the lives of the people,” he said.

Osoba also commended the business mogul for his humanitarian services in the country.

“This award is of utmost importance because of the humanitarian services this wonderful gentleman has rendered to this institution and the country as a whole. All your contributions to the society have been deservedly noted and the IPI has approved this award for you as your contribution is genuinely appreciated.

“We hope that this will

serve as a springboard for other people to take a cue from your cap and also impact the society in more ways than you have done.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the NIJ provost, Gbenga Adefaye, said Adebutu was “a global icon of philanthropy, an illustrious son of Africa and a proud Nigerian.”

He said Adebutu’s colossal investments in the lives of others had affected the socio-economic, political and cultural landscape of the country and, by inference, the media industry.

Responding, Chief Adebutu said journalism “plays a vital role in the lives of human beings.”

“The importance of journalism cannot be overemphasised; that is why it needs all the support it can get so as to thrive well. I’m very grateful for this award given to me and I promise that I wouldn’t relent in my efforts in serving the people,” he said.