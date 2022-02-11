Sanwo-Olu, Popoola to deepen synergy between NGX , Lagos state

The Executive Governor, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that Lagos State will explore capital raising through Nigerian Exchange Limited to fund infrastructure projects through Equities, Green, Sukuk, and Blue Bonds.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed confidence in the opportunities available in the capital market and indicated an interest in deepening synergies between the State and The Exchange.

The Governor stated this yesterday during a courtesy visit by the Board and Management of NGX led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, to the Governor’s Office. NGX Board members present at the meeting were, Mr. Kamarudeen Oladosu, Mr. Seyi Osunkeye, and Mr. Yomi Adeyemi. Speaking during the visit, Mr. Popoola stated, “At NGX, we are eager to reaffirm our commitment to collaborating with Lagos State Government on its infrastructure development drive through our robust platform available to fund strategic objectives. This is particularly important to us given the critical position Lagos state occupies as the Centre of Excellence and the major economic hub in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.”