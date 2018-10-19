Sanwo-olu promises to develop Lagos If …

Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised the implementation of laudable programmes that would develop the state above common standard.

Speaking during his ‘Thank You’ visit to Lagos West Senatorial District, he promised to run an inclusive government that would include women adding that he would not take anyone for granted.

“The task ahead is not only for APC but the whole of Lagos State. It concerns both the youths, women, elders, strangers, friends and relatives, community members, your customers and those closer to you in your business environment. The 2019 general elections is a serious political task for all of us and so we need to integrate everyone and intensify our mobilisation efforts so as to achieve success at the polls”

“Let us reach out to other Lagosians by telling them that the coming government will be a listening government . We should ask them what they want the government to do for them in their respective local governments. We should ask what people from Alimosho want, people from Amuwo Odofin want and people from Badagry, etc.

“We must ensure we win other political parties hands down at the polls. We must begin to enlighten the voters on why they should vote for our party.

“We must talk to the aggrieved members and aspirants who lost at the primaries. It is time for us to reflect as party men and women and let us embrace everybody. The primaries might not have gone the way we wanted it to go but let us see ourselves as one united family.

“My hope is to reach the bottom of the pyramid in the state, those that are not privileged to see me one- on-one but only hear of my name. Governance is about the people and for the people. What I will do in government is for the greatest number of the people to have access to public goods”, he said.

He stated that he would come up with an emergency approach in solving the environmental problems facing the state, saying that after examining critically the challenges of the waste management, he would further employ an holistic approach that would put an end to the menace.

