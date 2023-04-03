Sanwo-Olu’s aide assures Lagosians of more goodies, better deal 

Residents of Lagos state have been assured of better condition of service and more goodies from the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The assurance was given by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, when he appeared on a political interview programme on Silverbird Television anchored by Chris Kehinde Nwandu.

He said the governor is happy about the number of votes the people of the state gave him and he will ensure he meets the yearnings and aspirations of millions of Lagosians through the administration’s THEMES PLUS agenda.

Akosile said the governor has made a lot of huge investments in transportation, education, health, entertainment, security, environment, civil service, technology, and other critical sectors in his first term and he would do more during his second term in office.

“The governor started on a journey with six pillars’ THEMES agenda, which are Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance. The governor has made very huge investments in all of these areas. And part of our achievements in the first term, which we have not even ended, is the commissioning of the Oba Sekumade Road in Ikorodu (commissioned on Friday) among several other road networks across the state, completed and handed over to the public in the first term.

“Going into the second term, the governor will continue with his agenda but he is going to turn it into THEMES PLUS because this time around we are going to have things around inclusion in governance. We are going to have things around gender balancing, whereby we give more opportunities to the youth and the women.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu in his wisdom together with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has tried to meet the 35 percent Affirmative Action for women and even the youth but going forward, we are going to be focusing more on deliberately including women and youth in all of the activities. So, Lagosians should just be ready for a lot more goodies from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.”

Speaking on the March 18 governorship election in Lagos, Akosile said the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Hamzat was an affirmation that the people of Lagos state trusted them in the first term,” he said.

