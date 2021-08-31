SAPZ: FCT, Kaduna, C/River, others to benefit from AfDB

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, and Kwara states have been selected to benefit from the first phase of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones to be established in Nigeria by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and other development partners.

The minister, who spoke at a virtual meeting of FMFBNP/AfDB SAPZ High-Level discussions, also disclosed that Kano, Imo, Cross River and Oyo states made the list of beneficiaries in the first phase of the project.

Ahmed maintained that the AfDB has already committed $160 million on the first phase of the project while the ADTF has committed $50 million, bringing the total to $210 million already committed, stressing that the SAPZ programme has attracted other development partners.

In her words; “This project aligns with Mr. President’s diversification agenda, which has the practicality of improving economic growth. The effectiveness of the SAPZ has become essential considering the impact of the COVID-19 across the world, including its impact in Nigeria”.

Speaking on the preparedness of FCT Administration, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the Administration was fully committed to the success of this project, adding that the project would facilitate the development of satellite towns and rural communities, create jobs and employment, enhance security of lives and property, generate wealth, and improve governance outcomes.

The minister also stated that the Administration has submitted the SLPZ as a flagship project to Mr. President and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as part of the mandatory Performance Delivery Report, since February 2020.