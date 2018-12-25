Saraki, Ekweremadu urge Christians to pray for successful elections

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu yesterday felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

In separate goodwill messages issued by their media aides, the two presiding officers of the Senate, urged Christians to use the occasion to pray for peaceful elections in the country next year just as they

called on them to embrace and demonstrate Christ-like virtues in their dealings with fellow human beings.

Saraki urged Nigerians to make it part of their New Year resolution that they will play their constitutional roles to ensure that the country has a peaceful, credible, free and transparent elections in

February and March 2019 and that the results of the elections will lead to rapid socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

He said:”I wish all Nigerians merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. I want to call on Christians in particular, and Nigerians, in general, to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice

brought salvation to humanity.

“This is a time for us to be our brother’s keeper, extend our generosity to one another and ensure that the less-privileged among us are not left out of the ensuing merriments”.

Ekweremadu in his message, urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, fairness, selfless service, and commitment to public good as exemplified by Christ in order to ensure hitch-free conduct of the

2019 general elections