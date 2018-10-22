Saraki extols Ex-CJN virtues, says Kutigi was honourable jurist

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has described the formerChief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, who died yesterday at the age of 78 years as an honourable jurist whospent his life in the service of his country and humanity.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, expressed sadness over the death of the jurist, saying it was a colossal loss, particularly coming at a time when his experience, dedication and knowledge were required in the

service of the country.

He stated that the late Justice Kutigi would be remembered for his high sense of integrity, incisive judgments, reform-mindedness and immense contributions to national development.

“It saddens me that we have lost a vivacious, humane and tireless jurist who, even in retirement, was called upon by former President Goodluck Jonathan to chair the Sovereign National Conference in 2014. We shall all miss him”, Saraki stated.

The senate president therefore commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and urged them to be consoled by the praise-worthy lifestyle of the departed statesman.

He also condoled with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Nigerian Judiciary, the people and government of Niger State over the irreplaceable loss.

Saraki prayed God to grant the soul of the former CJN a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and his family and loved ones the grace to bear the loss.

The deceased was the CJN between January 30, 2007 and December 30, 2009 and after retirement; he was made the chairman of the constitutional conference set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

Justice Kutigi was born on December 31, 1939 in Kutigi, Lavun local government area of Niger State and began his early education in the town and later had his secondary education in Bida and Barewa College in Zaria.

He also graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, after which he left for England, where he studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and Gibson and Weldon, before returning to attend the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

Justice Kutigi served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State until 1976, when he was appointed High Court judge. The deceased was on the bench in Niger for more than 10 years before his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court in 1992. He became the CJN in 2007, succeeding Justice Alfa Belgore.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.