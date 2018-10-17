Saraki heads Atiku Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki as the head of its presidential campaign efforts.

Saraki’s official position as the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation was disclosed yesterday morning by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesperson.

Abubakar was elected the presidential candidate of the main opposition party at its national convention in Port Harcourt earlier this month.

Dr Saraki was amongst the 11 other aspirants who challenged Abubakar for the ticket.

All the aspirants have pledged support to then former vice president, after deeming the exercise peaceful and transparent.

The senate president would work with six others who would coordinate the six geopolitical zones, including three other former contenders for the presidential ticket.

The zonal coordinators were announced as follows; Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal (NorthWest); Ebonyi state Governor David Umahi (South-East); Gombe state Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo (North-East); Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike (South-South); Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom (North-Central) and former Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose South-West push.

Kabiru Turaki, a senior lawyer and former minister, would chair legal matters; while Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel would chair fund-raising committee.

Messrs Turaki, Dankwambo and Tambuwal all unsuccessfully vied for the presidential ticket against Mr Atiku.

Ologbondiyan said other key appointments into the campaign structure would be disclosed soon

