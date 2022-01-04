Saraki loyalist tackles Ngige over regional presidency claim

The pioneer Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPFG) and National Coordinator of Saraki 2023, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has asked the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, to focus on his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than decide where the PDP zones its presidential ticket.

Ngige over the weekend had urged the main opposition party to zone its presidential ticket to the South-east or be ready to lose again in 2023.

In a statement, Tuesday in Abuja, the campaign coordinator said Ngige must have lost faith with the APC, hence his unsolicited advice.

“If Senator Chris Ngige has lost faith with his party and he has fallen out with his party and he needs a space back in PDP, he should speak up than to be advising PDP when he is not a member of the party (PDP), on what direction to head in 2023,” Osaro said.

“Let me quickly remind Senator Chris Ngige that of the widely talked-about 16-years of PDP, the North did only two years and some months, which was when late President Musa Yaradua was President between mid-2007 and early 2010.

“The rest of the 16 years of PDP in power was done by the South. Hence, it is just and fair, for equity and justice sake; that the PDP rather zones its 2023 presidential ticket to the North.

“Howbeit, need I tell Senator Chris Ngige who I know is politically frustrated now and his party, APC that is politically frustrating him out of place, that they have no moral standing to comment directly or indirectly on how PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate will emerge. It is also pertinent that Ngige deploys all his energy to help his failed party, the APC, to curb and rid the south east of the many insecurity challenges it is facing occasioned by the obvious gap in governance by the APC.

“Minister Ngige should also consider taking up the role of a special adviser to the APC on how to rid Nigeria of the bandits ravaging the north central and terrorists in the North east region of the country,” the PDP chieftain further added.