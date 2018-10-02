Saraki pays tribute to late Sen Dafinone

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday expressed sadness over the death of Senator David Dafinone, an elder statesman who died in Lagos two days ago at age 91.

Saraki in a statement issued in Abuja, saluted the foremost accountant for his immense contributions to the development of old Bendel state, in particular, and the country, in general.

He described the late elderstatesman as a highly talented professional, politician and community leader, who dedicated his entire lifetime to the service of humanity.

According to him, the late Dafinone did not only live an exemplary lifestyle worthy of emulation, he made history by inspiring every member of his nuclear family to qualify as chartered accountants, thereby entering the Guinness Book of Records as the family with the highest number of chartered accountants.

He said: “Little wonder that in 2006, he received a ‘definite entry’ in the Cambridge Blue Book for an outstanding contribution in the field of accountancy.

Apart from his immediate family, his contribution to the accountancy profession and the socio-political advancement of the country remains legendary.

“He was a success both in the boardroom and in politics.

I remember his stint in the senate at a time my late father was the Senate Leader.

His contributions on the floor and during committee meetings were always borne out of patriotism and desire for a better Nigeria.

He was an example of the substance and caliber of men who occupied the first and second senate.” This was as he commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Delta state, the accountancy profession, the private sector and the country at large over the sad loss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal bliss and his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

