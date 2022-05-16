Saraki promises to rescue Nigeria from collapsing



Former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has promised to salvage Nigeria from a near stage of collapse if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

Saraki who spoke on Monday, while addressing delegates and stakeholders of the the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital said the country was moving towards becoming a failed state in terms of security and its poor economy, thereby needs a competent person like him to reverse the drift.

He decried the state of the nation in the last seven years ,saying his experience in the private and public sectors were handy to fix Nigeria.

He said one of his priorities would be tackling insecurity, unemployment and ensuring massive food production across the nation.

He explained that security situation in the country was way better while PDP was in government at the federal level.

Responding, state PDP chairman, Mr. Francis Orogu, described Saraki as vibrant and politically exposed.

He said Saraki has the capacity to govern Nigeria, stressing that only the PDP was capable of tackling the challenges facing the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

