Saraki receives 3000 APC defectors in Kwara

No fewer than 3000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state have left the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Receiving the defectors in Ilorin, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured Kwarans that a new administration under the PDP in 2019 will benefit them than the incumbent APC.

Saraki, while addressing the former APC members said the PDP remains the only hope for true representation of the people of Kwara at the federal level.

He assured them that unlike his former association with the APC, he was sure of the people leading the PDP now as well as its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stating that Atiku has great plans for the state.

“There is no Kwaran in the APC who has sufficient clout to influence issues for Kwara at the federal level, he said, warning that it would be a great mistake for anyone in the state to trust the ruling federal party.”

The Senate President also asked the new returnees to see themselves as part and parcel of his political structure and challenged them to go out and bring others like them from the APC to the PDP.

The decampees were drawn from various areas of Kwara central senatorial district.

The decampees gave the internal wrangling among their leaders and lack of unity of purpose amongst them as reasons for their action.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.