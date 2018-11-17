Saraki tasks Buhari over corruption allegation against Oshiomhole 

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday declared that Nigerians are eagerly awaiting how President Muhammadu Buhari will handle the serious allegations of bribery levelled against the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, over the conduct of the just concluded primary elections in the party. This is as Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the threat by the former Edo state governor to sue him over his statement that Oshiomhole ought to quit politics on moral grounds over the allegations against him, as an empty boast because he (Saraki) will be ready to meet him (Oshiomhole) in court. The statement reads: “Nigerians are waiting to see how the president will handle the serious allegations against his party chairman. “We expect the president with his anti-corruption campaign to institute thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations against his party chairman. “The failure of the president to get to the root of the matter will finally destroy his ability and that of the party to continue to talk of any anti-graft battle. The president should let the investigation be thorough, open and transparent. This is no time for any cover-up.” Saraki maintained that until the outcome of a thorough investigation is known to Nigerians and the APC chairman is cleared of the allegations against him, Oshiomhole is not on a firm ground to talk about morality or fight against corruption.

