Saraki’s impeachment: Why APC Senators failed – Shehu Sani

The outspoken Senator, who recently dumped the APC for Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) also said that the ruling party has ran out of number to carry out it impeachment plan.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Senator Sani, who is now seeking re-election on the platform of PRP, said the opposition party which Senator Saraki belong to now is more united than the ruling APC senators in the National Assembly.

“It is technically impossible to remove Saraki because the APC does not have two thirds majority in the National Assembly. Secondly, Saraki has been able to carry everybody along and provide a leadership to the extent that he is able to accommodate those who are critical of him.

“Thirdly, the opposition are more united and more formidable in their resolve to keep the Senate President than the ruling party in their plot to remove the Senate President.

“So, I can tell you that removing Saraki through constitutional means is very much impossible because the APC is not united to do that. The APC is not having the number to do that and the APC does not have the kind of support it needed to be able to carry out the plot.

“I can tell that APC back out from plot to remove Saraki because they don’t have the number to do that and it is impossible to do that through constitutional means,” he stated.