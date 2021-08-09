Saraki’s renewed EFCC invitation move to gag opposition – Michika

The recent invitation of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been described as a move to gag the opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A House Representative aspirant from Adamawa state on the platform of the opposition PDP, Hafiz Michika, stated this even as he said that no amount of pressure will break Sen. Saraki’s in his quest to see that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takeover the reigns of government.

Speaking to newsmen Monday in Abuja, Michika, who is a House of Reps hopeful and the son of first civilian governor of Adamawa state, Saleh Michika, said that even as the former Senate President, his persecution at the code of conduct tribunal did not hold water, the current move will also “fall like a pack of cards.

“It is very clear, the current move is to gag the opposition. The current administration is afraid of the political capabilities and capacity of the former Senate President especially in the gains of the reconciliatory efforts within the PDP.

“We’re confident that just as the first attempt did not work, this second move will also fall like a pack of cards. They cannot weaken Saraki’s resolve for a virile opposition.”

He said the Senate President between 2015 and 2019, Sen. Saraki spent a considerable time facing allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets. He was acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.