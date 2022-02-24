Sarari appointed LOC chairman Zuma film festival 

National President Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), Dr. Ahmad Muhammad Sarari has been appointed chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Zuma Film Festival (ZFF) 2023, scheduled to take place from 2nd – 8th April.

This is contained in a letter of appointment by the organisers of the event – Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) – dated 15th February, 2023 and signed by the Festival’s Director, Mr. Edmund Peters.

According to the letter, Sarari is expected to anchor and mobilise stakeholders to effectively participate at this year’s event from Kano and Kaduna axis.

Other members of the committee include the former MOPPAN chairperson, Kaduna state chapter and current national financial secretary of MOPPAN, Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim Lamaj, and MOPPAN caretaker chairman, Kano state, Umar Gombe.