Sardauna Foundation earmarks N80m for training of 200 students

The Sardauna Memorial Foundation (SMF) has earmarked the sum of N80 million to sponsor no fewer than 200 students of northern extraction from low income families undergoing courses of studies in various higher institutions across the country.

Tagged ‘Indigent scholarship scheme’, it will cater for 10 students from each of the 19 Northern states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, bringing the number to 200 students.

The Director General of the Foundation, Abubakar Gambo Umar, dropped the hint shortly after flagging off the interview on the shortlisted candidates held at Counseling and Human Development Centre, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He said: “We are here in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, to kick- start our annual scholarship enrollment interview which is annual programme in which the foundation awards sponsorship to indegent students of Northern Nigerian extraction that are in various higher institutions studying basic Sciences, Allied Sciences and or Medicals who cannot sponsor themselves.

“The scheme as of one educational mandates of our foundation was established in 2008 to assist the less privileged students and this is taking simultaneously at 6 centres in the country.

“Every successful student will be given scholarship of 100,000 naira up to end of his studentship.”

The DG further stated that the criteria for selection must be admitted to any of government higher institutions and must be in need of scholarship and must have at least CGPA of 2.5 points.

Earlier, the chairman, advisory committee of the foundation, Alhaji Muhammad Munnir Ja’afaru, told the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Kabir Bala, before commencement of the interview that they were at the university to interview shortlisted candidates for the scholarship who are mostly from Kaduna state and felt obliged to help.

