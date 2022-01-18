Sardauna was iconic figure in leadership, governance – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Premier of Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello the Sardauna of Sokoto as an exceptional icon in the business of governance whose sterling leadership quality would remain indelible in the political lexicon of the nation.

Speaking at a special lecture organised by the Sardauna Memorial Foundation entitled ‘Reviving the Northern Traditional Institutions, Imperatives on Peace and Security in the North’ held at the Coronation Hall Government House Kano, Tuesday, Osinbajo stressed that Sardauna jettisoned differences pertaining to ethnic and religious decisions during his life time.

According to him, the issue of good governance and leadership in a democratic setting entails a commitment and doggedness of a leader who could at all times strive to safeguard at all cost, stressing that sustaining his good legacies would move the country forward.

Turning to the persistent spate of insecurity rocking the northern part of the country, the vice president gave the assurance that the federal government was working round the clock to ensure that those apprehended as a result of their respective involvement were speedily prosecuted in line with the laws of the country.

“We are not unmindful of the present trauma the people of the North are currently undergoing. We are very much concerned about the future of our children and we are doing all we can to protect what we believe is in their best interest. The issue of banditry is not peculiar to Nigeria alone knowing the prevailing trend the world over.

“The need for restrategization in the way we are doing in spheres of governance and leadership has also became imperative. We would continue to fail in our responsibility if we do not address the knotty issues affecting the nation. We should all believe that Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian irrespective of one’s ethnic or religious background,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the chairman Board of Trustees Sardauna Memorial Foundation, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, said the North is in search of direction and focus in the business of governance and leadership in the present setting, considering the myriads of woes afflicting it in particular in the face of the security challenges that have almost become intractable, adding that the late Sir Ahmadu Bello lived a life worth leaving, which those in position of authorities ought to emulate with commitment and vigour.

He pointed out that, unless a clear paradigm shift is effected in correcting the present ills that are turning the hand of the clock backward, the North would continue to slide into the abyss of backwardness and degradation, positing that no one could ever be safe with persistent insecurity taking a heavy toll on the region.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Sir Ahmadu Bello.