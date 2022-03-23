Sardaunan Gombe condemns demolition of PDP guber aspirant’s office

Sardaunan Gombe and PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has condemned in strong terms the demolition of campaign office of Alhaji Muhammad Jibrin Barde by Gombe state government.

He made his feelings and condemnation known Tuesday through his campaign team as he described the action as “political victimisation and gross abuse of state power.”

Dr Gwamna stated that such action was a dangerous route that is alien to democracy and a bad precedence for a state that had enjoyed democratic stability and peaceful coexistence for many years.

He called on relevant authorities and security agencies to intervene to ensure that the polity in the state was not heated unnecessarily, especially now that the country is going into the 2023 general elections.

He added that the rule of law remain the bedrock of democracy, and wondered why the state government will flout a court order restraining it from demolishing a structure.

Dr Gwamna urged the government in power to always adhere to the laid down rules and regulations of the land while executing any action.