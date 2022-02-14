Sardaunan Gombe condoles with Sultan of Sokoto, emirate over Magajin Gari

The Sardauna of Gombe, Alhaji Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has condoled with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Sultanate over the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Sardauna’s media aide, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

Alhaji Gwamna also condoled with the family of Magajin Garin Sokoto, describing the deceased as “a father figure that was loved by many and would be missed.”

“His humility and hospitality towards humanity is a virtue that has been left behind for leaders and the led to emulate to better our society,” he said.

According to Gwamna, the Magajin Garin Sokoto lived a fulfilled life and made the world a better place than he met it.

“I herewith express my sincere condolences to the entire Sultanate and pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive and grant him eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”