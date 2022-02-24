Sardaunan Gombe, Gwamna, dumps APC, joins PDP

Sardaunan Gombe, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has on Wednesday joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gwamna exited the ruling APC about a fortnight ago to pitch his tent with the PDP.

Gwamna announced his entry into PDP when he met with the former governor of the state and Gombe state PDP leader, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo at his residence in Abuja.

Sardaunan Gombe during his meet with Dankwambo said: “Your Excellency we are here today for two things: to visit you and cement our existing relationship as brothers and to also inform you that I have returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I assure you that we are going to unite ourselves to return PDP to government in the state come 2023,” he said.

In his response, Dankwambo thanked Jamilu Gwamna and his entourage for the visit, welcomed him to the PDP and assured him of his support as well as the unity of the party.

Dankwambo said “Sardauna is my brother and I welcome him back to our fold,” the former govenor acknowledged, promising, “we’ll work together for the unity and the success of the party.”

Dankwambo advised the Sardaunan Gombe and his entourage to go back to the grassroots and mobilise people for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.