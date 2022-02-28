Sardaunan Gombe pledges to partner Dankwambo on PDP re-birth, unity 

The Sardaunan Gombe, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has pledged to work with a former governor of Gombe state, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in the state, to re-born unity amongst members of the party, especially at the grassroots.

According to a press statement issued Monday by the Sardaunan Gombe’s media aide, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Dr. Gwamna stated this at the weekend while speaking with journalists.

He said the unity of the party was key to returning the PDP to power in the state.

He said Dr. Dankwambo had demonstrated a high leadership prowess and sense of responsibility in ensuring the survival of the party; hence, “I will work closely with party members at the grassroots to build more confidence in our party.”

Gwamna noted that the PDP had delivered a lot of dividends of democracy to Gombe state and “so we will leverage on that and galvanise more support for the party which will in turn return PDP to power.”

He appealed to the party members at the grassroots to work assiduously with stakeholders at all levels to foster more unity, “so that we can go into the general elections as a formidable and united team.”

