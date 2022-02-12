Sardauna’s grandson, Hassan Danbaba, is dead

The grandson to late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of defunct Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, slumped and died on Saturday in Kaduna.

Danbaba was the traditional title holder of Magajin Garin Sokoto.

According to a source, the Kaduna state government had prepared for the copse to be flown to Sokoto where he would be buried in the ancestral Hubbare, a royal compound that has a cemetery specially preserved for legendary Sheikh Othman Danfodio and his progenies.

The source said late Danbaba, was not only one of the kingmakers in Sokoto Caliphate, he was the most Influential kingmakers, as he was the head of Sokoto kingmakers.

“He was in Kaduna to condole with former National Security Adviser and former Defence Minister, Lt. General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), who recently lost his elder brother. On arrival, and after the condolence visit, Danbaba checked into his hotel, Stonehedge, in Kaduna.

“Just before he slumped in the Hotel room and died at about 11.30am, he had dressed up, preparatory to meeting General Gusau in his house for two of them to head back to Abuja.

“As he slumped, his aides rushed him to the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna for medical attention but he was declared dead on arrival.

“Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, ordered that his body be evacuated to Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, for an airlift to Sokoto for funeral. He will be buried at a cemetery – Hubbaren Shehu – reserved for Sokoto royal leaders.

“A grandson of the late revered Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduana of Sokoto, his mother, A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late premier, died in Dubai in 2021. Danbaba was also one of those behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s rice revolution, and was actively involved in the recent rice pyramid fair in Abuja,” the source told Blueprint.