SARS: Ifeoma Abugu died of respiratory complications – Autopsy result

Chief Consultant Pathologist, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Gwagwalada, Dr Abimiku while appearing before the investigative panel on human rights violations by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has said the late Ifeoma Abugu died of respiratory complications.

Dr Abimiku in his analysis of the autopsy result conducted on the late Ifeoma Abugu before the Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) led panel, stated that from her preliminary autopsy examination he noticed that her fingernails, lips and tongue were bluish, indicating that she had respiratory problem before she died.

Explaining further, he said there were bruises on her knees. According to him, a cursory look at her organs revealed that there was accumulation of fluid in her lungs causing pulmonary congestion.

His examination of her kidney also revealed noncancerous cyst, multiple fibroid in her uterus and virginal swab shows dead sperms deposited in her body.

Continuing, he said in his thorough investigation of the cause of death as alleged by the police, he did a toxicology test to ascertain the allegation that she died from drug ingestion. He said he did this by way of testing her body fluids for all the 11 drugs commonly abused, like rohypnol diazeperm barbiturate, marijuana, cocaine, narcotic, cannabis, tranquilizers, amphetamines etc. and all results came back negative.

At this point, Abimiku disclosed to the 11-man investigative panel that the cause of death of Ifeoma Abugu was Anoxia, a medical condition caused by a decreased or lack of oxygen supply to the lungs.

“And this can come about as a result of strangulation, choking or suffocation,” he added.

Under cross examination, the counsel to the respondents, James Idachaba, tried to discredit the report by alleging that the autopsy result was in contention because his respondents sought for second opinion on the result, alleging that the autopsy lacked integrity.