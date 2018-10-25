SARS officers electrocuted woman in Abuja, witness tells panel

Following their perceived highhandedness, Samuel Shiekuma, a 36-year-old vigilante member in Mabushi, Abuja, has given gory details of how seven officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), allegedly invaded and electrocuted a lady at a Guest House in the FCT, June this year.

Shiekuma made the revelation on Tuesday in Abuja, while testifying before the Presidential Panel on the reform of SARS, which was chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu.

He alleged that seven SARS raided one Spy Annusa Guest House in Mabushi Village, Abuja on June 13, this year, during which they searched all the rooms in the guest house and discovered the deceased, Comfort Hembe and her fiancée, Mr Dogo, in one of the rooms.

The SARS officials allegedly knocked on the door of the deceased, and upon her coming out, they collected her mobile phone for refusing to give them money, handcuffed her for resisting arrest and then pushed her out of the room half naked.

He said: “When she started arguing with them, one of the SARS men slapped her and pushed her to the gate that was electrified. One of them attempted to lift her up from the gate, but discovered he felt the shock and they immediately realised that the deceased was electrocuted. Then, four out of the seven officers ran away leaving three men behind.”

The witness further told the panel that one of the SARS officers used a stick to push the deceased out of the electric gate before they used a police Hilux to take her to Gwarimpa General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

During cross examination by the police counsel, James Idachaba, the witness told the panel that his connection with the Guest House was that he was a vigilante member monitoring the area.

“I am part of the vigilantes at Mabushi Village and that’s why we went to the Guest House at 12.a.m. The SARS men used to come to the place without the knowledge of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mabushi. I also heard when the deceased was shouting that the gate was electrified and that they should not push her out of the gate,” he further testified.

