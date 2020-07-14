SARS should desist from cases other than robbery



The existence of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is perhaps one of the most debated issues within the nation, generating controversies. In 2016 there was an #ENDSARS advocacy campaign which got international media attention, with people posting their various SARS experience.

I was wondering why the unit had not been disbanded until I took a deep dive into its history for me to be able to adjudged rightly. The things I learnt about the unit; the founder, how it started, their previous mode of operation and achievements baffled me.



These led me to meeting the inimitable founder of the unit, Rtd. CP Simeon Danladi Midenda, a stalwart veteran at his Abuja home, who received me graciously and was ready to share with me as much as I was required to know.

I told him my concerns about the deplorable state of SARS and he shared in my plight. He said the current SARS are glorying in past achievements and have deviated from their core mandate which is tackling armed robbers.

“We were never concerned with other crimes other than robbery, regardless of the benefits that came along. I have read all manner of cases handled by SARS that are not robbery related. Then why are they called SARS? They are no longer SARS if they handle other cases”, Midenda declared.



Midenda founded SARS in 1992, due to the spate of robbery and the dominion robbers had over Lagos. This was premised by the short period police had to flee from the streets after Col. Rindam, a military officer, died in the hands of police operatives at a checkpoint in Lagos.

There were already three anti-robbery units operating in Lagos, therefore, in a bid to distinguish his unit which he was given absolute charge over from pre-existing units, he added “Special” and that was how SARS begun and made its first appearance in the Nigeria Police vocabulary.

He described the old SARS as a covert unit that recorded its successes through facelessness and intelligence. Operations were carried out in plain clothes, non branded vehicles, while guns and Walkie Talkie were not carried publicly. “The robbers were always met with surprise”, says Midenda.



The Rtd. CP shared several experiences on how they were able to curtail robbery in Lagos. I felt he could also proffer the much needed solution the unit yearns for, as the founder and so I asked him the amendments he feels need to be made to reform SARS to its original course.

Midenda responded, “SARS essentially is not different from the NPF, therefore, any amendments made on the NPF would as well affect SARS. The unit was specifically created to deal with armed robbery, especially as a result of the rise in armed robbery cases.

“They should concentrate more on the job of fighting armed robbery and avoid dabbling in cases other police formations can handle. Every state has a criminal investigation department (CID) aimed at handling crimes such as rape, fraud, homicide, burglary and all manner of crimes asides armed robbery.



“SARS should hands off from all other cases to focus on their purpose of creation. The police should desist from pushing cases that are not armed robbery related to SARS to avoid duplicating the function of the CID.

“SARS operatives should undergo serious training and retraining to specifically tackle cases of armed robbery. This training should target what is needed to handle armed robbery cases; it should focus on developing confidence in the operatives.

“Once they are confident; having knowledge of their duty and the capacity to confront robbers and the intelligence network to reach the robbers, their operations would be more coordinated, strategic and productive.



“They must also be discipline in handling firearms, such that the use is curtailed to fighting of armed robbers alone. They ought not to be in the open so as not to lose their power of surprise”. SARS operatives are meant to blend with normal people in the society and not flaunt or abuse power.

He advised that the public should avoid taking other cases to SARS. He also stressed the need for gathering of intelligence from the criminals, rather than see them die with valuable information. He believes that the continuous collection of such data would culminate into an information tank.

In a disheartened manner, He spoke about the lack of synergy between the different law enforcement units shown in the lack of information sharing, cooperation and duplication of functions, with examples of security operatives from different agencies clustered in a particular place, carrying out similar duties.



We spoke at length on several angles of internal security and policing and I was moved to ask him what inspired his choice of joining the police. Midenda is a man of words, so he had it coming as soon as I threw any question at him.

“I was reading a lot of Chase (Hadley chase) Novel and realised that the police job was not money oriented but a service job that required offering support. I also discovered that it required serious intelligence.

“The ability of your intelligence beating that of the criminal is what makes you a successful policeman. I continued to imagine myself as a policeman until I eventually tried to join twice and failed after leaving secondary school.

“I went on to Federal School of Art and Science, Sokoto. I finished and then reapplied for Police and NDA and and I was called to report by both but my uncle consolidated my decision of joining the police in 1977.”



I asked him to describe his career. “I would describe my career as both interesting and rough. Rough in the sense that I didn’t enjoy the leisure of being posted to areas considered juicy by other police men. All the time, my postings were determined by challenges.

“There was a time that Benin was a no-go area, culminating in a notorious king pin named, Anini. At that time I was in Yola. He took over Benin and in a way ruled the streets of Benin. Even though he was eventually captured, he had groomed many others who had effectively replaced him in Benin.

Therefore, robbery was on an upward trajectory. The next thing I realised was that my name appeared for posting for me to report in Benin. While in Benin I was briefed on the the status quo and was asked to head a Special Investigation Bureau, a branch under the state CID in Benin,

I headed the bureau for two years, within that period, Alhaji Aliu Atta, the IGP at that time sent a message to the CP of the defunct Bendel State, now existing as Edo and Delta. It Stated, “The commissioner of police, Benin City, congratulations. I have observed with keen interest, Benin recorded zero robbery for the past nine days”. the CP confirmed and acknowledged that it was all my effort.

“At a time I complained about my postings to my superior, he said, the more you’re recognised, the more the task. The compensation for hard work in the police is more work. I accepted my fate and it remained like that even to the day that preceded my retirement, I was in the worst situation.

“It was interesting in the sense that, I found myself succeeding in all the difficulties and challenges and each time I succeeded on a particular case, it gave me enormous joy; for days I would be happy with myself”.

When I asked about his achievements, these were his response. “Throughout my period of service the greatest achievement I can say is personal satisfaction. Because, I told myself that I am looking forward to the day there would be a challenge in the country, security-wise and questions would be asked, who can do this?

“When my name is mentioned as the only one who can do it then I have made my target. I achieved that a long time ago when I was moved to Lagos to solve the armed robbery cases that were beyond any other person’s solution. I got to Lagos and that led to the creation of SARS.



“Today, the existence of SARS is my brain child and the fact that it has persistently remained is a credit to me, not minding the fact that they have deviated from the original concept does not mean that their value has depreciated. The fact that it hasn’t been scrapped validates the existence of its value.

“When there was disarray in the policing of FCT arising from the killing of the 6 young igbo traders, popularly known as ‘Apo 6’ that led to the disbanding of the whole command from the commissioner down to the least person and where replaced, I was unanimously chosen to handle the situation.

“My proposal to end Boko Haram which was not assented occasioned the creation of JTF to fight the insurgence and while I was CP Borno, Boko Haram was unable to take one police station from us but as soon as I left it all crumbled.



“In 1998, I was appointed to lead a contingent to Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the mission, I was appointed Deputy Chief of Operations in Sarajevo Region and I was awarded a medal in Bosnia by the United Nations (UN).

“I turned down several awards which required me to pay certain amount to be a recipient. In 1999, Nigerian Crime Reporters Association (NCRA) awarded me as the best crime fighter of the year.”

I wanted to know if he had any regrets and yes, he did. “The regrets I have affect the Police generally, and that means, the situation as it is. I would have loved to see police welfare on the increase rather; I am seeing the neglect of police welfare.

“Also, the issue of merit has been disregarded for a very long time. Considerations are now based on whom you know, the club you belong to or who is standing in for you, resulting into a quota system. This has led to the death of morale in the force.

“People now wait their turn and don’t see the need to strive for excellence, because while you are struggling hard, doing your best, the person who has been relaxed all the while is now called upon to take the position you are aspiring.

“Merit should be the foremost consideration when giving out promotion; not even seniority. The police force while compiling merit list does not consider merit, rather they consider seniority.



“Welfare packages should be made available for those serving and out of service, particularly those who have retired. Police lay their lives for the nation on a daily, yet never given any recognition or have a day set aside to celebrate their heroism.”

Finally, he affirms that his works has inspired the aspirations of many serving commissioners and deputy commissioners and those who rose to the position of DIG before retiring who underwent his tutelage. “They still call to thank me for my impact on their lives”.

“My legacy is SARS”, says Rtd. CP Midenda.

