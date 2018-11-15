Saturday bye-elections: Sensitive materials not in unauthorised hands – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked rumours making the rounds that sensitive materials for Saturday’s bye elections in some areas have been ferried to unknown locations by

politicians and unauthorised persons.

INEC in a statement signed by the Director, Voter Education and Public enlightenment, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi said the materials were safely kept in the Central Bank vaults.

According to Uzzi, the materials can only be collected and distributed to locations and opened at the stipulated times in the presence of accredited party agents, observers and other stakeholders in the usual manner.

The statement said the rumour is untrue and urged the members of the public to ignore it.

"The attention of INEC has been drawn to rumours circulating in some quarters that sensitive materials for Saturday's bye elections in certain areas are being ferried to unknown locations by politicians

/unauthorized persons.

"This is untrue and should be ignored as all sensitive materials are safely kept in the Central Bank vaults and will only be collected, distributed to locations and opened at the stipulated times and in the

presence of accredited party agents, observers and other stakeholders in the usual manner," the statement said.

