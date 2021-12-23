Saudi Arabia rebuffs UN resolution on ‘sexual orientation’

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said that God created man and woman, male and female, underscoring that what is not male and female is “against nature.”

.



On the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” he said such terminology is against Saudi Arabia’s history, as well as the voice and legislation of many countries.

Al-Mouallimi stressed that the practice of international democracy is based on a moral foundation that respects the values and cultures of other peoples



He also emphasized that the divine nature, which God created from two pairs (male and female), and anything is contrary to the nature and instinct God created the earth and those on

“The imposition of values and concepts that are inconsistent with this divine nature is rejected by countries whose culture, religious identity, customs and traditions reject these values and concepts.”

“From the perspective of the firm belief of the Kingdom that every state has the right to enact laws and regulations in accordance with the moral values of their societies and accordance with their culture and religious identity, and because the sponsors of the resolution ignored our firm stance on the highly sensitive terms and concepts contained in the text of the resolution, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reservations regarding what is stated in draft resolution No. A/C.3/76/L.45/Rev.1 entitled “Strengthening the role of the United Nations in promoting democratization and enhancing the holding of periodic and fair elections,” he said. — SG

