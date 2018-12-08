Saudi Centre distributes food items to Yobe IDPs

The King Salman humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi Arabia, has donated 7,548 assorted bags of food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kukareta community in Yobe state.

Flagging off the distribution on Friday, the representative of the Centre, Nasser Al-Subaie, said the items were meant to alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable people in the North-east that had lost

their means of livelihood.

Speaking earlier, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam thanked King Salman Abdul-Aziz for the gesture, saying that “the donated humanitarian food assistance will be distributed judiciously to the intended

beneficiaries as a step towards bringing succour to the IDPs.”

Gaidam further said the Boko Haram activities which started late 2011 had resulted in the “displacement of over 300,000 people and unaccountable loss of lives and limbs running into thousands.”

He added that “currently, no Yobe territory is under the control of the insurgents, but we need assistance to compliment the efforts of the state government and the donor agencies.

Our correspondent reports that the items donated included rice, beans, and salt.