Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle completed





A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been completed.

The Premier League has approved the takeover after receiving “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.

Instead the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which will provide 80% of funds for the £300m deal, is seen as separate to the state.

The sale went through after the deal passed the Premier League owners’ and directors’ test.

A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“The legal disputes concerned which entities would own and/or have the ability to control the club following the takeover. All parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership.

“The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club.

“All parties are pleased to have concluded this process which gives certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and their fans.”

Meanwhile, An all-female team of on-field officials will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier between Andorra and England.

Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul will be the referee while compatriots Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko have been named her assistants.

In addition, Stephanie Frappart of France is the video assistant referee.

It will be the first time a senior England men’s international match has had all women officials.

Two men are part of the wider officiating team, with Denys Shurman the fourth official and Viktor Matyash the assistant VAR.

Monzul, 40, also refereed the Nations League match between San Marino and Gibraltar last year, the first time an all-female refereeing team had taken charge of a senior men’s international.

In 2016, she became the first woman to officiate a men’s top division match in Ukraine and has refereed at Women’s World Cups and European Championships.

Related

No tags for this post.